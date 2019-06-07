Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mel Marshall Announced As Head Coach Of ISL London Roar

We’ve been receiving a steady stream of athlete signings to the various International Swimming League (ISL) squads, but today London Roar has revealed the team’s official Head Coach.

Mel Marshall, coach of team captain Adam Peatyhas been announced as the coach for the inaugural ISL season. Per the squad’s IG post, “We’re delighted to announce Melanie Marshall as Head Coach for the London Roar this year. British Swim Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017 @melmarshallmassive is also the coach of Olympic Champion @adam_peaty & his London Roar teammate @sarahvasey96 Before coaching, Mel was a successful swimmer herself as a 3 time Olympian & 6 time Commonwealth Games medallist. Its great to have you on board Mel! #worldsbest #swimcoach#londonroar #isl2019 “

Marshall is currently Lead National Coach at the National Centre for Swimming at Loughborough, a position she has held since December 2016. A double Olympian and former world record holder herself, Marshall is also the 2nd most decorated Commonwealth Games female athlete. She retired from competitive swimming in 2008 and joined Derby Swimming Club as Head Coach, grooming Peaty to become the dominant powerhouse that he is before they both moved on to Loughborough.

As of June 6th, London Roar‘s roster is comprised of the following athletes:

Cate Campbell Adam Peaty
Bronte Campbell James Guy
Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers
Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington
Holly Barratt Alex Graham
Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil
Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox
Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy
Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda
Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza
Marie Wattel Duncan Scott
Sarah Vasey
Holly Hibbott
Boglarka Kapas

 

