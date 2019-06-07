Cartwright Confirms Not Swimming 1500 At Aussie World Swimming Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
- Meet Site
- Swimming Australia 2019 World Championships – Selection Policy
- Start List
- Heat Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
As we reported yesterday, Aussie sprinter and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jack Cartwright had all but withdrawn from the Australian World Swimming Trials, having only entered arbitrarily in the 1500m free. His St. Peters Western coaching staff confirmed to swimSwam that the 20-year-old had been struggling with shoulder pain for some time and is currently swimming as part of rehab, following a cautious plan to keep him healthy for his journey to Tokyo 2020.
Really to no one’s surprise, the sprinter himself has now confirmed he has no intention of racing the 1500m. Cartwright stated the following via Instagram, “After struggling with a shoulder injury for the past couple years, I have decided to sit out of this years Trials and World Championships to focus on getting back to 100% before the big one next year. Good luck to everyone competing next week, you will all smash it! 🔥👊 Yeah and definitely not swimming the 1500.”
View this post on Instagram
After struggling with a shoulder injury for the past couple years, I have decided to sit out of this years Trials and World Championships to focus on getting back to 100% before the big one next year. Good luck to everyone competing next week, you will all smash it! 🔥👊 Yeah and definitely not swimming the 1500
Where to from here for Aussie men’s sprint relay team .. suddenly the depth seems depleted with two 47secs relay swimmers out of the picture – Magnussen and Cartwright
Cmon boys! Fire up
It sounds like there was never any intention so why enter the event at all? Excuse me if I’m missing something, not as knowledgeable as others here.
For some time, I’ve been commenting on the problems and decline of Australian swimming, esp. on the men’s side. The recent news that Kieren Perkins will join the team directing Aussie Swimming is a good sign, but the loss of Cartwright only underlines my belief that the Aussies will not medal in ANY men’s relay in Tokyo. For a program that once had the likes of Ian Thorpe, Mark Stockwell, and Jon Hendricks, it has all come down to such an incredible low.