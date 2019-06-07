Cartwright Confirms Not Swimming 1500 At Aussie World Swimming Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

As we reported yesterday, Aussie sprinter and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jack Cartwright had all but withdrawn from the Australian World Swimming Trials, having only entered arbitrarily in the 1500m free. His St. Peters Western coaching staff confirmed to swimSwam that the 20-year-old had been struggling with shoulder pain for some time and is currently swimming as part of rehab, following a cautious plan to keep him healthy for his journey to Tokyo 2020.

Really to no one’s surprise, the sprinter himself has now confirmed he has no intention of racing the 1500m. Cartwright stated the following via Instagram, “After struggling with a shoulder injury for the past couple years, I have decided to sit out of this years Trials and World Championships to focus on getting back to 100% before the big one next year. Good luck to everyone competing next week, you will all smash it! 🔥👊 Yeah and definitely not swimming the 1500.”