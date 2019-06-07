Penn Adds 2019-20 Commitment from NJ Breaststroker Eric Wang

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eric Wang, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Short Hills, New Jersey, has announced he will be swimming for the University of Pennsylvania next fall. He will be joined in the class of 2023 by fellow commits Jack Hamilton, Kevin Tu, Mark McCrary, and Matthew Dieffenthaller.

“Thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Pennsylvania! I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches for supporting me for the past eight years. #GoQuakers“

Wang swam his prep career at Millburn High School. As a senior, he was runner-up in the 100 breast at 2019 New Jersey’s NJSIAA Swim Meet of Champions, going 56.19 in the final. The previous year he placed fifth (57.47). Wang swims year-round for Cougar Aquatic Team. He had a strong showing at this spring’s New Jersey Swimming Senior Short Course Championships, winning the 100 breast and 200 breast and finishing in the top-8 of the 200 IM (2nd), 400 IM (3rd), 100 back (6th), and 200 back (8th). He finished the meet with new PBs in all six events.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.86

200 breast – 2:01.60

200 IM – 1:58.17

400 IM – 4:12.90

100 back – 55.06

200 back – 2:02.65

Penn finished third at the 2019 Ivy League Men’s Championships, up two spots from 2018. Wang would have scored for the Quakers in the B final of the 100 breast and the C final of the 200 breast. He’ll join a breaststroke group led by Boris Yang (53.87/1:56.33).

