Sarah Sjostrom Wins Swedish Swimmer of the Year for the 12th Time

The Swedish Swimming Federation (Svensk Simidrott) held its annual awards gala at the Clarion Hotel in Stockholm on Saturday, January 20.

Sarah Sjostrom was named the Swimmer of the Year for the 12th time in her career. She previously won every award from 2012 through 2022 (no award was given in 2020) and in 2008.

While the 30-year-old has shifted away from the 100 butterfly that made her famous, she showed no signs in 2023 of slowing down with her full focus now on the sprint freestyles. In July at the World Championships, she swam 23.61 in the 50 freestyle in long course to break the World Record.

She also won gold in the 50 fly, her 6th World Championship (5th in long course) in that event).

“What an honor, I don’t have room for more of these anymore,” Sjostrom said with a laugh. “Now you can stop.”

In total, Sweden’s most decorated swimmer in history is the owner of 4 Olympic medals (1 gold), 22 long course World Championship medals (12 gold), 11 short course World Championship medals (6 gold), and 29 European Championships.

Her 50 free also earned the individual Performance of the Year award and now owns 11 total awards.

Other award winners include Pernilla Lindberg in para-swimming, and Olivia Klint Ipsa as the Rising Star of the Year for the countries best young swimmer. She won silver medals in the 200 breast (2:26.20), 100 breast (1:07.26), and a bronze in the 50 breast (31.23) at the European Junior Championships in July.

2023 Swedish Swimming Award Winners