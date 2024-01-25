How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/25-1/30

Conference season is just around the corner, but this week is still a busy one for college dual meets. This week features lots of in-state rivalries, with some also being match-ups between SwimSwam’s top-25 teams.
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Women
- See SwimSwam’s full Power Rankings December Edition: Men
Highlighting the in-state rivalry meets is Florida vs. Florida State and Duke taking on UNC. Louisville will host Kentucky, while Purdue will make the short trip to Bloomington to face Indiana.
Another team to keep an eye on this weekend is Texas, as they will travel to North Carolina to compete against NC State then Duke. Last season the Longhorns swept NC State, with the meet producing incredibly fast in-season performances on both sides.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
–/#23 LSU vs. #6/#10 Tennessee
- January 27, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#3/#3 Florida vs. #20/#25 Florida State
- January 26, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#4/#9 Indiana vs. –/#24Purdue
- January 27, 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
Tim Welsh Classic (#11/#5 Ohio State, #13/– Notre Dame, Indiana State, Akron)
- January 26-27, 10am/5pm/11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
–/#17 Duke vs. –/#15 UNC
- January 26, 4pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#5/#7 NC State vs. #7/#2 Texas
- January 26, 5:30pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
–/#17 Duke vs. #7/#2 Texas
- January 27, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#18/#4 Louisville vs. Kentucky
- January 27, 1pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#21/#12 Wisconsin vs. Green Bay
- January 26, 4pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile