How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/25-1/30

Conference season is just around the corner, but this week is still a busy one for college dual meets. This week features lots of in-state rivalries, with some also being match-ups between SwimSwam’s top-25 teams.

Highlighting the in-state rivalry meets is Florida vs. Florida State and Duke taking on UNC. Louisville will host Kentucky, while Purdue will make the short trip to Bloomington to face Indiana.

Another team to keep an eye on this weekend is Texas, as they will travel to North Carolina to compete against NC State then Duke. Last season the Longhorns swept NC State, with the meet producing incredibly fast in-season performances on both sides.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

–/#23 LSU vs. #6/#10 Tennessee

January 27, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#3/#3 Florida vs. #20/#25 Florida State

January 26, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#4/#9 Indiana vs. –/#24Purdue

January 27, 10am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

Tim Welsh Classic (#11/#5 Ohio State, #13/– Notre Dame, Indiana State, Akron)

January 26-27, 10am/5pm/11am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

–/#17 Duke vs. –/#15 UNC

January 26, 4pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#5/#7 NC State vs. #7/#2 Texas

January 26, 5:30pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

–/#17 Duke vs. #7/#2 Texas

January 27, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#18/#4 Louisville vs. Kentucky

January 27, 1pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

#21/#12 Wisconsin vs. Green Bay