Rutgers Adds Breaststroker Ava Jurkiewicz to Class of 2028

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Ava Jurkiewicz of Northville, Michigan, has announced her commitment to further her academic and athletic career at Rutgers University next fall. Jurkiewicz is currently a senior and team captain at Northville High School, and trains year-round with Club Wolverine. Outside of practice, Jurkiewicz is also a lifeguard and swim lesson instructor at her community swim club.

Jurkiewicz is a breaststroke specialist, as she owns a Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 100m breast. At Winter Juniors in December, she recorded her highest finish in the 200 breast at 61st (2:19.75), while her 100 breast landed her at 68th (1:04.85).

Just prior to Winter Juniors, Jurkiewicz represented her high school at the Michigan High School State Championships. She advanced to finals in both the 100 breast and 200 IM, where she ultimately claimed 6th (1:05.40) and 8th (2:11.29), respectively. She hit a personal best time in prelims of the 200 IM with a 2:10.49.

Highlighting Jurkiewicz’s summer was the Michigan Ultra Championship in July. She knocked nearly two seconds off her personal best in the 100m breast en route to a 2nd place finish (1:13.45), while in the 200m breast she picked up 4th with a time of 2:43.82.

Top SCY Times

50 breast – 30.25

100 breast – 1:04.31

200 breast – 2:18.55

200 IM – 2:10.49

Led by head coach Jon Maccoll, the Scarlet Knights finished 9th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championship. Last season, it took a 1:03.79 to advance to finals in the 100 breast, while in the 200 a time of 2:17.18 made it back.

So far this season, the breaststroke group is lead by Tina Celik and Elysha Pribadi. Celik owns the top time in the 100 at 1:01.25, while Pribadi’s season best in the 200 currently stands at 2:14.92. Celik is a junior and Probadi is a freshman this season, meaning Jurkiewicz will have the opportunity to train with them both for at least one season.

With her commitment, Jurkiewicz joins Isabela Valle, Ella Arbeiter, and Allie Allen in Rutgers’ incoming class next fall. Allen is also a Michigan native.

