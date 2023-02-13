Sandwell Aquatics Center Undergoing Transition To Community Facility

Sandwell Aquatics Center, the only entirely new venue constructed for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, is now set to become a community facility.

As planned ahead of the Games, Sandwell Aquatics Center will see the removal of the 4,000 temporary seats that were used for the swimming competition last year. Additionally, two sports halls are being built, as well as a dance studio, steam room, sauna and storage spaces. The facility is scheduled to re-open in mid-July.

The leader of Sandwell Council, Kerrie Carmichael, said this re-fitting of the Center would create a “lasting legacy” for the area. “People can’t wait for it to open,” said Carmichael. (BBC) Additionally, Sandwell Aquatics Club’s Liz Wilkins said the renovated facility will be way more than just a swimming pool. ‘It’s “so different” to the existing pools in the area and will allow swimmers who excel to remain in Sandwell, instead of having to find better facilities to train in.’ (BBC)

The original construction of Sandwell for the Commonwealth Games put the price tag at an estimated £73m (~$95m USD) facility. The state-of-the-art facility is positioned just 5 miles from Birmingham City Centre.