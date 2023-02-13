Dalhousie Men Claim 23rd AUS Championship Title, Tiger Women Earn 21st

2023 AUS Swimming Championships

February 10-12, 2023

The Works – Aquarena – St. John’s, N.L.

SCM (25 meters)

Teams: Dalhousie, Acadia, Mount Allison, University of New Brunswick (UNB), Memorial University

Results

Courtesy: Ella Milloy

For the first time since 2014, Memorial University was a hub for swimming over the weekend as the Seahawks hosted the 2023 AUS Championships. The Dalhousie Tigers women captured their 21st championship title while the men earned their 23rd.

The Dalhousie men have won 23 of the past 24 championship banners, with the Acadia Axemen interrupting the streak at the 2020 championships.

Fourth-year Noah Mascoll-Gomes led the Tigers on the men’s side, earning himself the Male Swimmer of the Meet recognition. He won gold in the 50 freestyle in 22.88, the 100 free in 49.68, the 200 free in 1:50.13 and the 400 free in 4:00.55.

The freestyler also contributed to Dalhousie’s silver medals in the 4×100 individual medley, 4×100 free and 4×200 free relays.

Mascoll-Gomes was named AUS Male Swimmer of the Year during the 2021-2022 season. He successfully defended his titles from 2022 in 100 free and 200 free.

Dalhousie’s Reagan Crowell, who received 2022 AUS Female Swimmer of the Year last year, was awarded the recognition again. She was also recognized as the AUS Female Swimmer of the Meet.

Crowell swept four of the women’s freestyle events, winning gold in the 100 free in 56.67, the 200 free in 2:03.64, the 400 free in 4:16.57 and the 800 free in 8:54.71. She defended her 2022 titles in the 200 free, 400 free and 800 free.

Her relays won gold in the 4×100 free and the 4×200 free, as well as a silver in the 4×100 IM.

In both the 400 free and the 800 free, the Dalhousie women swept the podium.

The Tigers also showed their dominance in the women’s IM events. Allison McCloy, who is using her 5th year of eligibility at Dalhousie, led the Tiger sweep of the 400 IM in 4:48.09. Teammates Kate Tuck finished 2nd in 5:02.34 and Emilie Schofield third in 5:05.40.

McCloy also won individual gold in the 200 IM in 2:17.41, the 200 butterfly in 2:17.93 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:34.87.

McCloy previously competed as a Dino at the University of Calgary.

In the men’s 400 IM, Memorial’s Matty Whelan won by 6 seconds in 4:32.87. Dalhousie’s Logan Sparkes touched 2nd in 4:38.30 and Alex Dalessio third in 4:38.43.

AUS Male Swimmer of the Year was awarded to Gordon Shortt of Acadia. The third-year was 1st in his three individual events, including the 50 breast in 28.53, the 100 breast in 1:03.20 and the 200 IM in 2:01.71.

Shortt broke his own school records in both the 50 breast and the 200 IM.

Fellow Acadia Axemen Dean Sangster won gold in the 100 back in 55.74 and the 200 back in 2:00.52. Shortt and Sangster were both on Acadia’s gold-medal winning relays in the men’s 4×100 IM and 4×200 free.

Teammate Sophie Rooney won gold and broke Acadia’s Jessica Pelletier’s previous record of 1:02.26 in the 100 back in a time of 1:01.93. Grace Earle of Acadia came 2nd in 1:04.69. Schofield was 3rd in 1:04.98.

Rooney also won the 50 back in 29.50 and the 200 back in 2:13.62, earning her the AUS Female Rookie of the Year and AUS Female Rookie of the Meet awards.

Memorial’s Kate Williams captured silver in the 200 back in 2:19.74.

Isaac Bahler of Dalhousie was named AUS Male Rookie of the Year. Bahler was 2nd in the 200 fly in 2:04.12.

Dalhousie completed the sweep of the event with Freddy Chandler-Baas taking gold in 2:03.83 and AUS Rookie of the Meet Will Myrer bronze in 2:07.90.

Other notable performances include UNB Reds Jennifer Moore gold in the 50 free in 26.64, Acadia’s Kassidy Hamilton gold in the 100 fly in 1:03.32, Acadia’s Ella Collins gold and school record in the 100 breast in 1:12.48 and UNB Reds Blake Kingston gold in the men’s 200 breast in 2:18.30.

The University of Victoria Vikes are hosting the U SPORTS national championships from February 23-25, 2023 in Victoria, B.C.

Team Scores:

Women:

Dalhousie – 930.5 Acadia – 692.5 Memorial – 623 UNB – 460 Mount Allison – 265

Men:

Dalhousie – 968 Acadia – 860.5 Memorial – 519.5 UNB – 374 Mount Allison – 195

Major Awards:

Female Swimmer of the Year: Reagan Crowell (Dalhousie)

Female Swimmer of the Meet: Reagan Crowell (Dalhousie)

Male Swimmer of the Year: Gordon Shortt (Acadia)

Male Swimmer of the Meet: Noah Mascoll-Gomes (Dalhousie)

Female Rookie of the Year: Sophie Rooney (Acadia)

Female Rookie of the Meet: Sophie Rooney (Acadia)

Male Rookie of the Year: Will Myrer (Dalhousie)

Male Rookie of the Meet: Isaac Bahler (Dalhousie)

ABOUT ELLA MILLOY

Ella Milloy is a reporter, digital content creator and former competitive swimmer based in Ottawa. Her work has appeared in Capital Current, The Canadian Baseball Network and The McGill Tribune. She has also done coverage for Swimming Canada, Swim Alberta and SportBrand Canada Inc.