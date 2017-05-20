Sancov Downs Rooney Record with 43.4 100 Free in CIF State Finals

2017 CIF State Championships

Friday, May 19th-Saturday, May 20th

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex (Clovis, California)

The 2017 CIF State Championships are now in the books after the completion of Saturday’s finals session. The Monte Vista women came home with the state title, while Oak Ridge captured the team title on the men’s side. Read on for highlights from Saturday’s events.

One of the most exciting events of the meet was the men’s 200 free, which featured a showdown between Northgate’s Alexei Sancov and Oak Ridge’s Bryce Mefford. The two were separated by just .05 at the halfway mark, with Meffor holding a narrow lead in 46.43. They were neck-and-neck up through the final 50, but Sancov popped off a 23.61 final 50 split to win the gold in a Meet Record time of 1:34.25, while Mefford followed for silver in 1:34.82.

Sancov also downed the Meet Record in the 100 free, but he did it as the leadoff swimmer on the 400 free relay. Sancov got the ball rolling for his team with a 43.46, taking down the former individual 100 free record of 43.50 set by Maxime Rooney in 2016.

After coming up just short in the 200 free, Bryce Mefford went on to win an individual gold of his own in the 100 fly, posting a 46.85 to miss the Meet Record by just a tenth. He also rocked some fast relay splits, tying Albert Gwo’s Meet Record from 2015 with a 19.90 leadoff on the 200 free relay.

A handful of other individual records went down, including the women’s 100 fly record, as Gelndora’s Alexis Margett set a new Meet Record of 52.74. Foothill’s Calvin Davis set a new Meet Record of 4:21.66 in the 500 free after a thrilling battle with Palo Alto’s Andrew Liang (4:21.89). Teammate Jonah Cooper also downed a Meet Record, as he touched in 47.34 to win the 100 back.

After setting the 500 free Meet Record in prelims, Granada’s Miranda Heckman was successful in sweeping the middle distance freestyles. Though she didn’t match her record from prelims, Heckman still wound up on top of the podium with her 4:45.28 in the 500 free final. She also won the 200 free earlier in the session, lowering her time from prelims to win it in 1:47.21.

Country Day’s Amalie Fackenthal was just off her own Meet Record (22.45) from prelims, but still managed to get the gold and beat 2016 champ Elise Garcia in the 50 free. She rushed to the wall in 22.56, while Garcia touched in 22.68 for the silver. Fackenthal then completed the sprint sweep in the 100 free, turning in a 49.21 to out-touch Menlo Atherton’s Izzi Henig (49.25).

Arcadia’s Tenny Chong also picked up a sprint sweep on the men’s side. Chong put up a winning time of 20.29 in the 50 free, just out-touching last season’s silver medalist Christian Hockenbury of Mater Dei. He then went on to win the 100 free in a speedy 44.24.

Additional Event Winners:

*= CIF State Meet Record