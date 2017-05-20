Liam Gately Downs Pair of Records at Colorado 4A State Championships

2017 COLORADO 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, May 19th-Saturday, May 20th
  • U.S. Air Force Academy Natatorium (Colorado Springs, Colorado)
  • 25-Yard Course
The 2017 Colorado 4A State Championships are now in the books after the completion of Saturday’s finals session. The Cheyenne Mountain men dominated the meet as they won their 3rd-straight state title, winning 5 of the individual events and sweeping the relays.

Thompson Valley’s Liam Gately took down the 4A State Record in the 200 free, eclipsing Jeff Garnier’s (1:37.18) old record with a winning time of 1:36.94. Gately swept his individual races, as he returned for the 100 free later in the session. He once again took down a 4A State Record formerly held by Garnier (45.41), winning the event in 44.64.

Cheyenne Mountain’s Daniel Carr took control of the other 2 individual free reaces, showing off his range with a sprint and distance victory. Carr demolished the 4A State Record in the 50 free, lowering the mark by over half a second with his winning time of 20.45. The record formerly stood at a 21.05 done by Cole Worlsley in 2009. After breaking the 50 free record, Carr went on to win the 500 free in 4:33.99.

Additional Event Winners:

  • Men’s 200 Medley Relay- Cheyenne Mountain (Birnbaum, Harder, Stieglitz, MacRenato), 1:35.95
  • Men’s 200 IM- Ryan Peterson, Wheat Ridge, 1:53.01
  • Men’s 100 Fly- Kyle Leach, Cheyenne Mountain, 49.23
  • Men’s 200 Free Relay- Cheyenne Mountain (Leach, MacRenato, Harder, Carr), 1:25.90
  • Men’s 100 Back- Jerry Birnbaum, Cheyenne Mountain, 50.92
  • Men’s 100 Breast- Drake Manuello, Greeley Central, 57.80
  • Men’s 400 Free Relay- Cheyenne Mountain (Leach, Birnbaum, Stieglitz, Carr), 3:02.67

