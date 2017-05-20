Pignatiello Downs National Records at 2017 Argentina Championships

2017 Argentina Open Championships

Wednesday, May 10th-Saturday, May 13th

50-Meter Course

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Event Program

Results

Argentina’s top talent gathered in Santiago del Estero, where they competed in the Argentina Open to attempt to qualify for the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The highlight of the meet was distance star Delfina Pignatiello , who had a stellar week as she crushed FINA A standards and took down a pair of Argentine National Records.

16-year-old Pignatiello set her first record in the 400 free, as she became the first Argentine woman to break 4:10 when she touched in 4:09.97. That took down the former record of 4:10.16 set by Cecilia Biagioli at the 2009 World Championships during the supersuit era.

Next, she took on the 800 free, smashing the Argentine National Record and FINA A cut en route to an 8:29.86. That made her the first Argentine woman to break 8:30, as she took down Biagioli’s former record of 8:33.17 from 2012.

In the 1500 free, Pignatiello was 3 seconds shy of Biagioli’s National Record, winning with ease in a FINA A cut time of 16:16.92. Behind her, fellow distance standout Kristel Kobrich secured a FINA A cut of her own, clearing the mark with a 16:18.59 to bring in the silver.

Pignatiello also dominated the 200 free, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of the field with her 2:02.71. Taking silver in that race was Olympian Virginia Bardach Martin, who touched in 2:04.49.

On the men’s side, international veteran Federico Grabich just mised the FINA A standard in the 200 free. Grabich touched the wall in 1:48.12, winning the race by over 4 seconds. He was just a few tenths shy of the mark, however, as the FINA A cut stands at a 1:47.73. Grabich was also within tenths of the FINA A cut in the 100 free, winnign another gold with his 49.41.