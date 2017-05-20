ACC Announces Dates for 2018 Swimming & Diving Championships

The ACC has officially announced that the 2018 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships are set to take place in February. The women’s swimming and diving events and the men’s diving events will take place from Wednesday, February 14th to Saturday, February 17th. The men’s swimming events will take place the following week, with competition beginning on Wednesday, February 21st and concluding on Saturday, February 24th.

During the upcoming 2017-18 season, the ACC championships will return to Greensboro, North Carolina. The meet returns next season after controversy over North Carolina’s HB2 law led to the 2017 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships being pulled from Greensboro during the 2016-17 season and relocated to the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Beggining with the 2018 meet, the ACC has now listed Greensboro as the site of the championships through 2023.

Both the men and women will have a month between their ACC Championship meets and their respective NCAA Championship meets. The women’s NCAA meet will be held in Columbus, Ohio from March 14th-17th, while the men’s NCAA championships are slated to take place from March 21st-24th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.