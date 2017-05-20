Nate Biondi MIA in 50 Free at CIF State Meet

2017 CIF State Championships

Friday, May 19th-Saturday, May 20th

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex (Clovis, California)

25-Yard Course

Top seed Nate Biondi, a senior representing Sierra Canyon, was missing in action during Friday’s preliminaries of the 2017 CIF State Championships. Biondi, who gave his verbal commitment to swim for California next fall, was the top seed in the 50 free at the state meet.

Another big name missing from the meet this season is Crean Lutheran’s Eva Merrell, who competes for the USA National Team. Unlike Biondi, however, Merrell wasn’t entered on the psych sheet for the meet. Had she been at the meet, Merrell would’ve been a title favorite in the 100 fly and 100 back.

Biondi and Merrell aren’t the only top contenders who decided to skip out on the state meet. Because the state meet falls in late may and high-level swimmers want to shift their focus to long course, much of the top talent isn’t in attendance. For example, the top 5 swimmers in the women’s 200 free from the combined CIF-Southern Section division meets (Santa Margarita’s Ella Ristic and Samantha Shelton, Sonora’s Taylor Ault, JSerra’s Katie Glavinovich, and Woodbridge’s Kate Krolikowski) opted out of the state meet this year.