Fossil Ridge Wins 3rd-Straight Title at Colorado 5A State Championships

2017 COLORADO 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Colorado 5A State Championships are now in the books after the completion of Saturday’s finals session. The Fossil Ridge men were victorious, bringing home their 3rd-straight state title. Read on for highlights from Saturday’s events.

Fairview’s Michael Zarian put up a pair of highlight performances as he was crowned state champ in both of his individual races. Zarian was within tenths of the State Record in the 200 IM, posting the only sub-1:50 time of the field to win it in 1:47.25. Zarian returned late in the session for the 100 fly, cranking out a 47.75 to outpace Fossil Ridge’s Danny Kovac (48.33) and win his 2nd gold of the meet.

Arapahoe’s Griffin Eiber achieved back-to-back titles in the 100 free, edging out Denver South’s Keegan Bundy, the 50 free champ, by nearly a second. Eiber won it in 44.65, while Bundy followed in 45.58 for silver. Eiber swept his individual races, as he won the 200 free earlier in the session with a quick 1:39.03. Bundy, on the other hand, won a gold of his own witha 20.59 in the 50 free.

Additional Event Winners: