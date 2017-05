Après L.A., c’est Paris qui reçoit la commission d’évaluation du CIO

Fossil Ridge Wins 3rd-Straight Title at Colorado 5A State Championships Fairview’s Michael Zarian put up a pair of highlight performances as he was crowned state champ in both of his individual races.

Sancov Downs Rooney Record with 43.4 100 Free in CIF State Finals Sancov led off the 400 free relay in a speedy 43.46, taking down the formet 100 free Meet Record of 43.50 done by Maxime Rooney in 2016.