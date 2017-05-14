Mefford, Lee, Liang, Garcia, Zhao, and Biondi Headline CIF State Meet

2017 California Interscholastic Federation Swimming & Diving Championships

Prelims: Friday, May 19th

Finals: Saturday, May 20th

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex, Clovis West High School, Fresno, CA

Meet Info

Results

With the 2017 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) section meets now concluded, the entries have been confirmed for the third annual CIF all-state swimming and diving championships. Some of the California high school stars wrapped up their seasons at the section meets and will now turn their attention to long course season. For example, the top five 200 girls’ freestylers from the combined CIF-Southern Section division meets (Ella Ristic and Samantha Shelton of Santa Margarita, Taylor Ault of Sonora, Katie Glavinovich of JSerra, and Kate Krolikowski of Woodbridge) will forego the state meet this year.

That said, there will be plenty of firepower in Clovis. Bryce Mefford of Oak Ridge is the top seed in the boys’ 100 fly and #2 in the 200 free, where he is seeded 1 second behind Northgate’s Alexei Sancov. Loyola’s Sean Lee is ranked first in the 200 IM and second to Mefford in the 100 fly. Sierra Canyon senior Nate Biondi is entered first in the 50 free and second in the 100 free, where Arcadia senior Tenny Chong leads the way. Chong, who won both the 50 free and 100 free at his section meet, only appears in the latter. Palo Alto senior Alex Liang is seeded second in both the 200 IM and 500 free.

Palo Alto senior Grace Zhao leads the field in the 200 IM and 100 breast, while Archbishop Mitty junior Cathy Teng is the top qualifier in the 100/200 freestyles. Crean Lutheran junior Elise Garcia tops the charts in the 50 free, just ahead of Menlo Atherton junior Izzy Henig; the pair are seeded third and second, respectively, behind Teng in the 100. Sunny Hills senior Courtney Tseng is entered with the fastest time in the 500 free, with Granada sophomore Miranda Heckman 8/10 back in second. Heckman also has the second-fastest entry time in the 200 free, while Tseng is ranked seventh in the 200 IM.

Click here to see the entries for the 2017 CIF State Championships.

Note: corrections to the 2017 CIF State Swimming & Diving Championship entries will be accepted until 12:00 noon on Monday, May 15.

CIF State Meet Qualifying Standards

As a reminder, the various California Sections may send swimmers and divers to the State Meet, using the following formula for each event:

CIF Southern 5

CIF North Coast 3

San Diego 3

CIF Sac-Joaquin 3

CIF Central Coast 3

CIF Central 2

CIF Los Angeles 2

CIF Northern 1

CIF San Francisco 1

CIF Oakland 1

At-Large Entries

Swimming: Once allocated automatic qualifying spots from each section are filled, sections may enter additional competitors provided they have met or bettered the “At-Large” Automatic or Consideration standard for their event in their Section Meet that qualifies athletes for the CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships. In the event that there are not 40 automatic qualifiers, consideration times will be used to fill each event to 40 qualifiers/relay teams. “At-Large” qualifying times must be achieved in Finals of the Section Championships.

Diving: No At Large Qualifiers. Each section will get one additional entry for diving.