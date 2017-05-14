Sancov Scares Rooney Record with 1:33 200 FR at CIF North Coast Champs

CIF North Coast Section Championships

Thursday, May 11th-Saturday, May 13th

Concord Community Pool (Concord, California)

The 2017 CIF North Coast Section Championships are in the books, as the finals concluded on Saturday night in Concord, California. Monte Vista brought home the team title on the women’s side, while Campolindo brought in top honors on the men’s side.

Moldovian Olympian Alexei Sancov, a junior at Northgate, was just 2 tenths shy of Maxime Rooney‘s National Public School Record in the 200 free. Sancov popped off a 45.27 split at the halfway mark en route to a final time of 1:33.93. Rooney’s record stands at a 1:33.70 from last season.

Sancov swept his individual races, as he also went on to win the 500 free in a blistering 4:22.43. He put up a pair of stellar relay splits, leading off the 200 free relay with a 20.48 in the 50 free and leading off the 400 free relay with a 43.96 in the 100 free.

Foothill sophomore Jonah Cooper threw down a North Coast Section Meet Record in the 100 back. Cooper tore through the water to touch in 46.96, taking down the former record of 47.65 done by Sven Campbell in 2013. Cooper also put up a 44.38 to win the 100 free earlier in the session.

Monte Vista sophomore Zoie Hartman came up with a pair of wins to help her school win the team title. Hartman powered to dominant wins in the 200 IM (2:00.05) and 100 breast (1:00.59). She also had lightning fast relay splits, anchoring her squad to victory with a 22.27 split in the 200 free relay and contributing a 28.14 50 breast split on the winning 200 medley relay.

Granada’s Miranda Heckman put up a pair of highlight swims with her sweep of the middle distance freestyles. She first won the 200 free, touching 2 full seconds ahead of the field with her 1:47.70. She sealed the sweep in the 500 free, leading the whole way through the race to touch in 4:47.13.

Additional Event Winners: