2017 CIF North Coast Section Psych Sheets Show Sancov in 200/500 FR

2017 North Coast Section Swimming & Diving Championships

Thursday, May 11th-Saturday, May 13th

Concord Community Pool (Concord, California)

25-Yard Course

Psych sheets have been released for the 2017 CIF North Coast Section Championships. Swimming competition will take place from May 12th-13th at Concord Community Pool in Concord, California. Diving will be contested at the same location on May 11th. The top 3 finishers in each event will qualify for the CIF State Meet.

Highlighting the psych sheet on the men’s side is Northgate junior Alexei Sancov, an Olympian for Moldova, who will take on the middle distance free races. It’s no surprise that he’s the top seed in the 200 free after he reeled in a Winter Juniors West title in December. In the 500 free, however, he’s entered as the 4th seed, but he should easily be able to beat his seed time of 4:34.74 considering he’s been as fast as 4:19.85 before.

On the women’s side, Granada sophomore Miranda Heckman will headline the middle distance free races. Heckman, who won a state title in the 500 free last season, is the top seed by 4 seconds heading into that race at the North Coast Section meet. She’s also the only woman entered with a sub-1:50 time in the 200 free.