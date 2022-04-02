San Antonio PSS: Sam Stewart Opts Out Of Day 4, Scratches 200 Back/100 Free

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Team Elite’s Kathleen Baker has been a n0-show all weekend, and as such as scratched out of her two events: 200 IM (1st) and 200 IM (3rd). She’s also entered to race at the MVN Fran Crippen SMOC, so we’ll see if she races in Mission Viejo.

Sam Stewart has also opted out of his Saturday events, scratching both the 200 back (2nd) and 100 free (22nd). Stewart placed 3rd in the 100 back, 9th in the 200 free, and 21st out of prelims in the 100 fly.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Katie Ledecky and Michael Andrew will be swimming the 100 free, which is an event we don’t typically get to see them swim. Ledecky has some international experience in this event having swam on the 4×100 free relay in Rio, it’s always fun to see her swim down to the 100 and gauge her top-end speed.

Andrew’s significant improvement in the 200 IM has everyone wondering if he can hold speed through a 100 free. His 100 fly and breast are world-class, but if Andrew can get his 100 free comparable to his 50, he could add yet another event to his arsenal.

FULL LIST OF SCRATCHES:

WOMEN’S 200 IM

#1 Kathleen Baker (TE-NC)

#10 Leah Gingrich (HURR-GA)

#40 Jenna Watson (UN)

#42 Janelle Gursoy (UN)

MEN’S 200 IM

#5 Angel Martinez (AGS-GU)

#20 Kristofer Rogic (CSUB-CC)

#28 Will Heck (BSS-FL)

#29 Shane Burns (TXLA-ST)

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

#4 Kathleen Baker (TE-NC)

#13 Emma Kern (AQJT-MN)

#15 Kate Janzen (UN)

MEN’S 200 BACK

#2 Sam Stewart (UN)

#5 Carter Lancaster (BSS-FL)

#10 Bora Unalmis (UN)

#18 Shane Burns (TXLA-ST)

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

#25 Isabella Alas (DADS-GU)

#28 Indra Vadernbussche (UN)

#37 Gabriella Grobler (UN)

#46 Alexandra Stevens (UN)

#50 Janelle Gursoy (UN)

MEN’S 100 FREE