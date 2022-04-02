WATCH: Claire Curzan Dominates Day 3 Finals With 2 Wins In 10 Minutes

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM / Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

DAY 3 FINALS LIVE RECAP

Below, you can find all the A-Final race videos from Day 3 Finals of the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio. The only videos USA Swimming and NBC Sports have published so far are the men’s 50 free, women’s 100 back, and the women’s 400 free. Once they’ve uploaded more race videos from the meet, we’ll update this post to include those races.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

World Record: Zige Liu (CHN, 2009): 2:01.81

American Record: Mary Descenza (USA, 2009): 2:04.14

US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA, 2021): 2:05.85

(USA, 2021): 2:05.85 Junior World Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN, 2017): 2:06.29

Pro Swim Record: Hali Flickinger (USA, 2020): 2:06.11

Top 8 finishers:

Hali Flickinger (SUN): 2:08.47 Kelly Pash (TEX): 2:09.21 Lindsay Looney (SUN): 2:09.81 Emma Sticklen (TEX): 2:09.98 Dakota Luther (Unattached): 2:10.13 Olivia Carter (Unattached): 2:14.17 Lockett Bowley (BD): 2:17.08 Leah Gingrich (HURR): 2:18.39

There was little doubt that anyone would beat Hali Flickinger, but Kelly Pash gave her a run. At the 100-meter mark, Flickinger was about 2 seconds ahead of Pash. However, Pash had an unbelievable back-half, splitting 33.3/32.6 over the last 100 meters. Pash was just off her lifetime best of 2:08.58 from the Wave II Olympic Trials.

MEN’S 200 FLY

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN, 2019): 1:50.73

American Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2009): 1:51.51

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 1:52.20

Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN, 2017): 1:53.79

Pro Swim Record: Luca Urlando (USA, 2019): 1:53.84

Top 8 finishers:

Chase Kalisz (ABSC): 1:56.79 Zach Harting (CARD): 1:58.95 Martin Espernberger (BSS): 1:59.28 Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero (Unattached): 1:59.38 Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz (AZFL): 1:59.47 Matthew Hardy (SASA): 2:02.78 Cooper Lucas (LAC): 2:03.40

Chase Kalisz led this race from start to finish, dropping over 3 seconds from this morning. Kalisz had a strong front-half, going out 26.0/29.7, but faded in the back, splitting 30.3/30.6. Kalisz, however, is coming off a month of altitude training in Colorado Springs.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Zach Harting also dropped from this morning to crack the 1:59 in-season barrier for 2022.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2017): 23.67

American Record: Simone Manuel (USA, 2017): 23.97

US Open Record: Pernille Blume (DEN, 2019): 24.08

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN, 2017): 24.33

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 24.17

Top 8 finishers:

Claire Curzan (TAC): 24.43 Erika Brown (TNAQ): 24.81 Mallory Comerford (CARD): 25.11 Kalia Antoniou (BAMA): 25.25 Natalie Hinds (Unattached): 25.29 Diana Petkova (BAMA): 25.56 Grace Cooper (TEX): 25.58 Cherelle Thompson (PAQ): 25.66

Claire Curzan won the 50 free in 24.43, which breaks Tori Huske’s 17-18 NAG Record (24.44) by .01 of a second. Curzan’s time improved upon her season-best and is now ranked 3rd in the world for 2022.

Erika Brown also moved up in the world rankings, sitting 5th with her 24.81 from tonight’s swim.

MEN’S 50 FREE

Top 8 finishers:

Michael Andrew (MASA): 21.73 Caeleb Dressel (GSC): 21.86 David Curtiss (NCS): 21.93 Drew Kibler (TEX): 22.27 Kaloyan Bratanov (TAMU): 22.33 Artyom Machekin (SDAS): 22.36 Jokubas Keblys (Unattached): 22.62 Bowe Becker (SAND): 22.71

Michael Andrew was able to successfully defeat Caeleb Dressel, matching his time from the Westmont Pro Series (21.73). Andrew stated that he’d made several mistakes in the race and had a lot to clean up before Trials in a few weeks.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS, 2021): 57.45

American Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 57.57

US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2021): 57.92

Junior World Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 57.57

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2020): 58.18

Top 8 finishers:

Claire Curzan (TAC): 58.73 Rhyan White (BAMA): 1:00.05 Olivia Smoliga (Unattached): 1:00.28 Phoebe Bacon (Unattached): 1:01.17 Aviv Barzelay (TAMU): 1:01.61 Gabby Deloof (CW): 1:01.22 Beata Nelson (WA): 1:02.28 Olivia Bray (TEX): 1:02.49

Claire Curzan had just 10 minutes between the 50 free and the 100 back, but it didn’t seem to phase her. Curzan dropped a 58.73 for the win, improving on her season-best but maintaining her spot as #2 in the world.

Tokyo 2020 Olympians Rhyan White (1:00.05), Olivia Smoliga (1:00.28), and Phoebe Bacon (1:01.17) rounded out the Top 4.

MEN’S 100 BACK

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA, 2016): 51.85

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA, 2016): 51.85

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 51.94

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS, 2018): 52.53

Pro Swim Record: David Plummer (USA, 2016): 52.40

Top 8 finishers:

Shaine Casas (Unattached): 53.54 Coleman Stewart (WOLF): 54.43 Sam Stewart (Unattached): 55.27 Ogi Maric (Unattached): 55.68 Paul Le (WOLF): 56.50 Arijus Pavlidi (CS): 56.59 Kristofer Rogic (CSUB): 56.88 Yeziel Morales (AZFL): 57.19

Shaine Casas took out his 100 back aggressively, as usual, splitting 25.89 to the feet. No one else matched his front-end speed, but Coleman Stewart made a late charge on Casas, hugging the lane line and trying to catch him at the end.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

World Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA, 2021): 2:18.95

American Record: Rebecca Soni (USA, 2012): 2:19.59

US Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA, 2009): 2:20.38

Junior World Record: Viktoriya Gunes (TUR, 2015): 2:19.64

Pro Swim Record: Annie Lazor (USA, 2019): 2:20.77

Top 8 finishers:

Lilly King (ISC): 2:23.69 Anna Elendt (TEX): 2:24.63 Annie Lazor (ISC): 2:24.95 Mackenzie Looze (IU): 2:31.12 Noelle Peplowski (IU): 2:31.57 Mona McSharry (TENN): 2:31.81 Brearna Crawford (IU): 2:32.92 Leah Polonsky (Unattached): 2:33.92

MEN’S 200 BREAST

World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS, 2019): 2:06.12

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

Junior World Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN, 2017): 2:09.39

Pro Swim Record: Andrew Wilson (USA, 2018): 2:08.95

Top 8 finishers:

Leon Marchand (Unattached): 2:09.24 Nic Fink (MAAC): 2:11.67 Chase Kalisz (ABSC): 2:12.47 Brandon Fischer (Unattached): 2:14.22 Will Licon (TXLA): 2:14.31 Tommy Cope (ISC): 2:14.55 Cody Miller (SAND): 2:15.25 Mateusz Dubas (Unattached): 2:17.36

Fresh off an NCAA title in the 200 breast, Leon Marchand showed pure dominance in this race. Out in 1:02, Marchand never looked back, splitting 33.3/33.3 on the final 100. Marchand’s 2:09.24 is a new personal best and ranks him 5th in the world.

Nic Fink, who now trains out of Georgia Tech, continues to show his consistency in the event, placing 2nd in 2:11.67.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

Top 8 finishers:

Katie Ledecky: (Unattached): 4:03.84 Leah Smith (TXLA): 4:05.43 Hali Flickinger (SUN): 4:10.38 Jillian Cox (TXLA): 4:12.93 Yara Hierath (NCS): 4:17.50 Sierra Schmidt (SAC): 4:19.95 Adriana Cera (MIA): 4:22.69 Ella Tistic (IU): 4:23.31

Katie Ledecky led this 400 from start to finish, but had a rather underwhelming final 200 meters, albeit winning the race in 4:03.84.

Leah Smith’s training in Austin seems to be paying off as she places 2nd in 4:05.43. Not only is this one of Leah’s fastest times in recent seasons, but she had an amazing back-half, splitting 1:02.4/1:01.7 (4:04.1) as compared to Ledecky’s 1:02.3/1:02.3 (4:04.6).

MEN’S 400 FREE

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER, 2009): 3:40.07

American Record: Larsen Jensen (USA, 2008): 3:42.78

US Open Record: Larsen Jensen (USA, 2008): 3:43.53

Junior World Record: Mack Horton (AUS, 2014): 3:44.60

Pro Swim Record: Sun Yang (CHN, 2016): 3:43.55

Top 8 finishers:

Marwan Aly Elkamash (ISC): 3:52.62 Tommylee Camblong (Unattached): 3:52.82 Michael Cotter (TAC)/Bar Soloveychik: 3:53.70 —- James Freeman (Unattached): 3:56.64 Oskar Lindholm (Unattached): 3:57.66 Mikey Calvillo (IU): 3:59.65 Kayden Lancaster (BSS): 4:00.13

Marwan Aly Elkamash used his easy speed to cruise through the 1st 100, then proceeded to hit :29’s with ease. Tommylee Camblong was consistently hitting faster :29’s throughout the 400, but Elkamash blasted a 27 only the final 50 to secure the win.