Ryan Held Training In Two-Lane Yacht Club Pool In Alabama

We reported how Dutch Olympic gold medalist Sharon van Rouwendaal is trying out some unconventional training methods to stay wet during this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She’s using a tether and inflatable pool to log some ‘meters’, which you can read more about here.

Also getting creative in the midst of lockdowns and social distancing is an American relay gold medalist from Rio, Ryan Held. The 24-year-old former NC State Wolfpack member is taking to a small, two-lane pool at Tuscaloosa Yacht Club with 3 other postgraduate swimmers under the direction of Alabama head coach Coley Stickels.

“It’s private so there are no lifeguards, swim at your own risk, but they’ve agreed to lend a helping hand,” Held told The Journal-News yesterday.  “It’s not much, but water is water.

“It’s not like you lose your fitness without being in the water for a few weeks, but you’ll lose the feeling and the tactile awareness of where you are in the water,” he said. “You lose the mental side of it and that’s what people were kind of freaking out about and nervous about.”

In terms of the Olympic Games officially being moved to July, Held said, “It’s kind of a blessing and a curse. It does put life on hold for one more year, but I get to do my passion, my love, for one more year.”

Gator

Glad to see that the National Teamers are getting back in the water!!

34 minutes ago
Olympian

Stay home Ryan, you never know if you’re an asymptomatic carrier or not, I might end up infecting someone.

20 minutes ago
Virtus

Dude

