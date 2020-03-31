Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dutch Olympic Gold Medalist Van Rouwendaal Takes To Inflatable Pool

For the most part, swimmers around the world are forced to stick to dry land due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But, there are a few swimmers sprinkled among the mix who are still able to get wet, either in a traditional pool or otherwise.

Falling into the latter category is Dutch open water ace Sharon van Rouwendaal. The 26-year-old reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 10k has traded open water for backyard inflatable pool, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post.

“There’s always a solution, you just have to be creative! 🙈🥶 I could only do 45 minutes in total because the water is very cold..,” read her post, with a short video of the freestyle specialist swimming in the pool while tethered and wearing a wetsuit.

Van Rouwendaal qualified for her 3rd Olympic Games by way of finishing 10th in the women’s 10k at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. However, the Dutch woman could still try for pool qualification, as she has medaled in the 400m and 800m distances at past World Championships. The 1500m freestyle is now a women’s Olympic event as well.

