Cody Miller & IU Pros Were Training In Evansville Prior To Olympic Delay

In his most recent YouTube vlog posted on Wednesday, two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller revealed to his fans that he and a small group of Indiana pros had been training in Evansville prior to the postponement of the Olympics on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the video, Miller shows himself outside of Evansville’s Lloyd Pool as he finds out about the Games being moved back. He describes how over the past two weeks, since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented college swimmers from training at all (he usually trains with the Indiana Hoosiers), he had been alternating staying one night at home in Bloomington and the next in Evansville, making the two-hour drive once per day. This allowed him to be in the water every day.

“I feel weird, I feel very, very weird,” he said upon hearing the Olympic news. “I think this kind of makes it official that it’s definitely being postponed, and that’s definitely the right thing to do. The motivation to go to the pool now has just evaporated.

“I really didn’t want to push this off another year. The mental aspect, the toll that it takes. The structuring your life around everything, all of that.”

Evansville is the hometown of fellow IU pro Lilly King, who had been joining Miller at the practices. Annie Lazor, Bailey Andison and Laura Morley were the other three athletes he mentioned that were coming to practice that day. Hoosier head coach Ray Looze was also present at the workout, which they still ended up completing.

The vlog then shifts to Miller the day prior, before the Olympics were deferred, where he outlines three key reasons why they should be postponed: health and safety, an uneven playing field, and clean sport.

Miller, who won Olympic gold in the men’s 400 medley relay at the 2016 Games in Rio and added an individual bronze in the 100 breaststroke, says that he’s been in contact with pool companies and plans on getting one installed in his backyard so he can continue to swim during the pandemic.

WATCH THE VLOG BELOW: