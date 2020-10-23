Rikako Ikee To Open Tokyo Olympic Aquatics Center With Exhibition Swim

As we originally reported earlier this month, Saturday, October 24th marks the first public tour of the Tokyo Aquatics Center, the site of several disciplines’ events at the Olympic Games postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Located in Tatsumi Seaside Park in Koto Ward, the newly-built Aquatics Center’s footprint spans 700,000 square feet and can accommodate an estimated 15,000 spectator seats. Olympic swimming, diving, artistic swimming, as well as Paralympic swimming events are slated to be held at the venue.

Tomorrow, 500 applicants will receive access for a 20-minute tour of the facility, with strict hygiene coronavirus-prevention protocols being followed. These include pre-entry health assessments and day-of temperature checks.

But also as part of the building’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will be multi-national record holder and 2016 Olympic Games finalist Rikako Ikee. The 20-year-old leukemia survivor will swim on the freestyle leg of an exhibition medley relay as part of an aquatics sports demonstration.

Yukiko Inui, already on the Olympic roster for Japan in artistic swimming will perform in duet with Moe Yoshida, while divers Sayaka Mikami, Ken Terauchi, and Sho Sakai will also perform in the exhibition.

The entire event was postponed from its original timeframe of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Translation assistance provided by Rebecca Nishikawa- Roy.