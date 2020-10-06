Tokyo 2020 Olympics Aquatics Center Set To Open For Tours

Construction on the newly-built Tokyo Aquatics Center was completed in February of this year, just one month prior to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) official postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Olympics now slated to begin July 23, 2021, the Tokyo Aquatics Center is opening its doors for public viewing, with its first tour set for Saturday, October 24th. On this date, the first 500 applicants will receive access for a 20-minute tour of the facility, with strict hygiene coronavirus-prevention protocols being followed. These include pre-entry health assessments and day-of temperature checks.

October 24th also marks the date of the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tokyo Aquatics Center, an event which was postponed from its original timeframe of March due to the pandemic.

Located in Tatsumi Seaside Park in Koto Ward, the Aquatics Center’s footprint spans 700,000 square feet and can accommodate an estimated 15,000 spectator seats. Olympic swimming, diving, artistic swimming, as well as Paralympic swimming events are slated to be held at the venue.

Post-Olympics, Tokyo organizers say the venue will continue to hold international and domestic competitions, while Tokyo citizens will be able to use the facility daily as well. The number of seats will be reduced to 5,000 post-Olympic Games.