Beyond The Lane Lines: That Michael Gunning Grind

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Lindsay Lewis Named Scottish Swimming Team Manager for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Scotland and Scottish Swimming recently announced that Lindsay Lewis will lead the sport at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Lindsay was team manager for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and said of her appointment, “I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as Aquatics Team Manager for Team Scotland at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

“I was privileged to do the role on the Gold Coast back in 2018 and I learned so much working with other sports, Team Scotland personnel, while helping ensure the aquatics athletes and their coaches had the best possible experience to perform at their best during the Games.

“The Commonwealth Games are really special and I am looking forward to getting started.”

#2 Lowe & Jarvis Tie the Knot

Earlier this month retired British swimmer Jemma Lowe and active national teamer Calum Jarvis exchanged marriage vows to become husband and wife.

A 5-time Short Course World Championships medalist, 30-year-old Lowe retired in 2017 and shifted her attention to SwimPath – an online swimwear retailer that also provides coaching and swim camps. 28-year-old Jarvis was just named to the British Swimming Podium Performance Squad for the 2020/21 season.

And just like that ….

Husband and Wife for 1 week 🤍

Still feeling so lucky for the amazing, special day we were able to have.

Love you Husband 🤍@CalumJarvis #wedding2020 #husbandandwife pic.twitter.com/klN6FaZpfd — Jemma Lowe OLY (@JemmaLowe1) October 2, 2020

#3 Swimmers See Dogs in the Crowd

Farmington (MN) girls swimming and diving head coach Jen Marshall surprised her team at its first virtual meet last month. Sans spectators at the event to kick off the season, Marshall arranged for cut-outs and pictures of family members, including pet dogs, to look on from the stands to help energize the squad.

A team member commented on the unique situation of no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Usually we get to hear the crowd, but now it’s just us.” Swim Coach for the win, as the aquatic athletes are now at least surrounded by loved ones, both human and furry.

Due to COVID-19, some high school sports teams have had to put a PAWS on fans. @FarmLadyTigers got creative and put up cardboard cutouts of their dogs, parents and siblings to cheer them on. 🐶😂🙌🏊‍♀️ Tonight on @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/weVhPmxH5N — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) September 19, 2020

#4 2022 Asian Games Pictograms Revealed The organizing committee of the 19th Asian Games slated to be held September 10th – 25th, 2022 in Hangzhou, China has revealed its collection of sports pictograms.

The sports icons feature 59 disciplines in 40 sports and were designed over the backdrop of the “surging tide” theme of the official Asian Games emblem.

Evening celebrations and musical performances took place at the famous West Lake and the Qiantang River in downtown Hangzhou to commemorate the release.

#5 Michael Gunning Presents ‘A Day In the Life of a Professional Swimmer’

There’s working hard and then there’s working hard while having fun, with Jamaican Olympian Michael Gunning falling into the latter category. Follow along with the 26-year-old butterfly ace as he awakes before dawn and grinds through his day, smiling all the while.

From home to the pool to the gym, get a glimpse into what makes Gunning tick, including what he eats and how he mentally approaches what goes into being a professional athlete.

“Sport is so rewarding and swimming is so much more than simply swimming laps of a pool… After this crazy COVID period of lockdown, it’s been so nice getting back to training properly, so I thought I’d give you an insight into the life of a professional swimmer!”, Great Britain-based Gunning said of his project.