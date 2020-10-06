Daily Swim Coach Workout #237

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
3 x [#1 stroke with paddles]
2 x 200 @ 2:30 ish [base time is just a time estimator for the total workout time; for the set use +:30 personal best time (- :10 secs each round)]
1 x 50 @ 2:00 Rec
1 x 200 @ 3:00 +/- :03 personal best (may use broken swim if necessary to achieve time goal)
1 x 400 @ 6:00 (400 race pace) [to be done as part of prior set after 1st round]
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
1 x 200 @ 3:00 stroke (200 race pace) [to be done as part of prior set after 2nd round]
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
1 x 100 @ 2:00 stroke (100 race pace) [to be done as part of prior set after 3rd round]
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
10 x 50 @ 1:00 kick (#1 or #2 stroke) alternating: odds @SP2, evens @ EN2
2 minute explanation of next set (to be done with #2 stroke)
3 x 125 @ 1:55 Descend 1-3 by :02-:04 seconds each respectively
3 x 75 @ 1:15 Progressively slower by 75s to finish with DPS
3 x 50 @ 1:00 SP3 (must be under 1/2 of best 100 time)
4 x 50 @ 2:00 Rec
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
EN = Endurance Pace
SP = Sprint Pace
DPS = distance per stroke
rec = recovery
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
