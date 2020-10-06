Daily Swim Coach Workout #237

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

3 x [#1 stroke with paddles]

2 x 200 @ 2:30 ish [base time is just a time estimator for the total workout time; for the set use +:30 personal best time (- :10 secs each round)]

1 x 50 @ 2:00 Rec

1 x 200 @ 3:00 +/- :03 personal best (may use broken swim if necessary to achieve time goal)

1 x 400 @ 6:00 (400 race pace) [to be done as part of prior set after 1st round]

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

1 x 200 @ 3:00 stroke (200 race pace) [to be done as part of prior set after 2nd round]

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

1 x 100 @ 2:00 stroke (100 race pace) [to be done as part of prior set after 3rd round]

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

10 x 50 @ 1:00 kick (#1 or #2 stroke) alternating: odds @SP2, evens @ EN2

2 minute explanation of next set (to be done with #2 stroke)

3 x 125 @ 1:55 Descend 1-3 by :02-:04 seconds each respectively

3 x 75 @ 1:15 Progressively slower by 75s to finish with DPS

3 x 50 @ 1:00 SP3 (must be under 1/2 of best 100 time)

4 x 50 @ 2:00 Rec