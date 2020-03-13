Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Of Olympic Aquatics Centre Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, venue for pool swimming, diving and artistic swimming at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has been delayed. (AP)

Originally scheduled for March 22nd, the new date for the unveiling is to be determined at this point, pending how the coronavirus (COVID-19) global outbreak unfolds.

The newly built structure was officially completed earlier this month, as we reported on March 6th.

The estimated cost of the more than 700,000 square foot facility hovers around ¥56.7 billion, which converts to approximately $500 million USD. The space will accommodate 15,000 seats of which 60% have already been installed. More than 1% of the seating areas will be reserved for people in wheelchairs in accordance with disability guidelines.

The official ‘READY STEADY TOKYO’ swimming test event is slated for April 14th-15th, although the venue listed for the 2020 Japan Swim is indeed the Tokyo Aquatics Center. That meet, which represents the sole Olympic-qualifying opportunity for Japanese athletes, is scheduled for April 2nd – 6th.

We just reported this morning how the Japan Swim will indeed be held sans spectators, and its original timeframe of April 1st – April 8th has been reduced.

