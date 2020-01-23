Tokyo Olympic Aquatics Center Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Slated For March

Last November we got a look at the newly-constructed Tokyo Aquatics Center, site for the swimming, diving, artistic swimming and several Para Swimming events at this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

Located in Tatsumi Seaside Park in Koto Ward, the Aquatics Center’s construction was considered 75% complete in August of 2019 and 90% complete as of October of last year, with a goal completion month of February of 2020.

The date of the official ribbon-cutting ceremony has now been set, with the facility opening its doors on Sunday, March 22nd.

Per Nikkan Sports, newly-appointed Japanese Olympic swimming team captain Daiya Seto will be part of the ceremony. He’ll be joined by 5-time Olympic diver Ken Terauchi and artistic swimmer Noriko Inui.

The estimated cost of the more than 700,000 square foot facility hovers around ¥56.7 billion, which converts to approximately $500 million USD. The space will accommodate 15,000 seats of which 60% have already been installed. More than 1% of the seating areas will be reserved for people in wheelchairs in accordance with disability guidelines.

The official ‘READY STEADY TOKYO’ swimming test event is slated for April 14th-15th, although the venue listed for the 2020 Japan Swim is indeed the Tokyo Aquatics Center. That meet, which represents the sole Olympic-qualifying opportunity for Japanese athletes, is scheduled for April 1-8th.