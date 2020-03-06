2020 Olympic Update: Tokyo Aquatics Centre Now Complete

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are on the horizon, with the opening ceremony set to take place less than 140 days from now.

Amidst speculation that the biggest international sporting competition may be postponed or even cancelled due to the looming coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, organizers continue to provide positive updates on the Games themselves.

Construction of all new permanent venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are now complete, with the Tokyo Aquatics Centre wrapping up its completion just last month.

Located in Tatsumi Seaside Park in Koto Ward, the Aquatics Center’s footprint spans 700,000 square feet and can accommodate an estimated 15,00 spectator seats.

A total of 43 venues — eight new permanent venues, 25 existing facilities and 10 temporary venues — will be used at the Tokyo 2020 Games. With the completion of all new permanent venues, the overall preparation of all venues is progressing on schedule.

As we reported in January, the date of the official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 22nd. Japanese Olympic swimming team captain Daiya Seto will be part of the ceremony. He’ll be joined by 5-time Olympic diver Ken Terauchi and artistic swimmer Noriko Inui.

The 2020 Japan Swim, which serves as the nation’s Olympic qualifying competition, is still scheduled for April 1st – April 8th. The Japanese Swimming Federation is still considering closing the competition to spectators due to the COVID-19 more heavily impacting Asian nations. In Japan specifically, at the time of publishing, there have been 381 reported cases resulting in 6 deaths.