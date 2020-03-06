Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Johns Hopkins to Host NCAA Basketball Games Without Fans Due to Coronavirus

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD will host Division III NCAA Basketball Tournament games on its campus Friday and Saturday without spectators due to confirmed CO-VID19 (coronavirus) cases in Maryland, CBS reported Friday.

“In light of Maryland’s recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators,” Johns Hopkins said. “We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis.”

The scheduled games will be played between Yeshiva and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Penn State Harrisburg and Johns Hopkins.

Earlier this week, the NCAA formed an advisory panel to guide its response to the outbreak. Specifically, with Division I March Madness kicking into high gear, the organization has said it is considering hosting those major games without spectators.

In terms of NCAA swimming outlook, there have been three confirmed cases in Georgia, where the Divison I women’s meet is scheduled to be held starting March 18, and one in Indianapolis, where the men will compete. There haven’t been any reported cases in Ohio (where DII will compete) and North Carolina (where DIII will compete).

Johns Hopkins is not the first institution to proactively make changes because of the outbreak. Chicago State forfeited its games against Seattle University and Utah Valley, as there have now been 75 confirmed cases in Seattle.

2
JHS

So so so so so so stupid

39 minutes ago
Right Dude Here

The scope of the fear mongering is impressive,

But how many people are buying it is absolutely stunning.

37 minutes ago

