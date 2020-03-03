NCAA Establishes Coronavirus Advisory Panel to Guide Outbreak Response

The NCAA has established a panel of medical professionals and student-athlete liaisons to guide the organization’s response to the coronavirus (COVD-19) outbreak, it announced Tuesday.

“The NCAA has established a COVID-19 advisory panel of leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts from their respective fields of study and NCAA member schools to guide its response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease,” the announcement said.

NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will head the panel. The other members include:

Stephanie Chu , M.D. – Team physician, University of Colorado, Boulder; Member, NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports

With college basketball’s March Madness looming, the NCAA had already said it is considering holding games without spectators present. It has not specifically addressed the upcoming NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” NCAA chief operating officer Donald Remy said. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of these student-athletes,” Remy told Bloomberg in an interview Monday. “As we’re thinking about these circumstance, we’re thinking about how to preserve that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and at the same time how to make sure that any decision we make is grounded in medical science.”