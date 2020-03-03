Competitor Coach of the Month: Anthony Nesty, Florida

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

In the month of February, two different Florida Gator men shattered American and NCAA records in the 500 free and 1650 free – giving University of Florida swimmers ownership of four out of five national men’s freestyle records in short course yards.

Coach Anthony Nesty led the Florida men to an 8th consecutive SEC title, a streak that reaches back to when Nesty was an assistant under the retired Gregg Troy. Nesty’s accomplishments the past two years have been particularly impressive, given how much elite talent has escaped the Florida roster, whether through graduation (Caeleb Dressel, Jan Switkowski, Mark Szaranek) or transfer (Maxime Rooney, Kacper Stokowski, Erge Gezmis) or medical issues (Trey Freeman, Michael Taylor).

Most notably, Florida sophomore Bobby Finke shattered the American and NCAA records in the 1650, going an absurd 14:12.08. Meanwhile fellow sophomore Kieran Smith smashed American and NCAA records in the 500 free in 4:06.32. He also hit a nation-leading 1:30.11 in the 200 free.

When you add in Dressel’s 50 free and 100 free, Florida now owns American and NCAA records in 4 of 5 events.

