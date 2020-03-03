Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Rookie Kelly Pash Enters 200 FR/FL, Set to Swim All Five Longhorn Relays

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After earning the Big 12 title in the 200 fly, Texas newcomer Kelly Pash will add her title event and the 200 free to her debut NCAA repertoire. Most noteworthy, however, is Pash’s decision to drop the 200 IM, which she also won at Big 12s (1:55.91).

Looking at Pash’s rankings on the psych sheets, her best event would come on Saturday, where her 200 fly lifetime best of 1:54.14 sits in 13th. Meanwhile, her 200 free (1:44.41) is in a clump of 1:44s, placing Pash in 20th.

2020 NCAA Individual Entries – Kelly Pash (Texas)

  • 200 Free: 1:44.41 (20th)
  • 200 Fly: 1:54.14 (13th)

If the 200 IM was on Pash’s schedule, it would only be good enough to place 19th on the pre-selection psych sheets. The same would go for the addition of the 400 IM, where her Big 12 runner-up time of 4:07.71 would rank 21st.

At the NCAA meet, swimmers are allowed to swim 7 events maximum, with the choice of up to all 5 relays and 2 individuals or 3 individuals and 4 relays. Pash will join teammates Julia Cook and Claire Adams in swimming 2 events, looking to free up their schedules to swim all 5 Longhorn relays. At the 2020 Big 12s, Pash swam on four Big 12 title-winning relays, with the exception of the 200 free relay. With Grace Ariola not present on the psych sheets, Pash would be the next eligible swimmer to take her place on the sprint relay.

Texas will also have IM/FR specialist Evie Pfeifer (500/1650 FR, 400 IM) and sprinter Bridget Semenuk (50/100/200 FR) in Athens for relays and their respective individuals.

2020 NCAA Relay Entries – Texas Women

  • 800 Free Relay: 6:57.04 (8th)- Pash, Cook, Pfeifer, Adams
  • 200 Free Relay: 1:28.35 (15th)- Semenuk, Cook, Ariola*, Adams
  • 400 Medley Relay: 3:31.40 (15th)- Adams, Pfeifer, Pash, Cook
  • 200 Medley Relay: 1:36.72 (19th)- Adams, Pfeifer, Pash, Cook
  • 400 Free Relay: 3:13.06 (13th)- Semenuk, Cook, Pash, Adams

Texas A&M Swim Fan

Looks as if Texas is going “all in” on the relays since all of their premier swimmers are just entering 2 individuals each. We’ll see how this strategy works out when it is all “said & done”!!

7 minutes ago

