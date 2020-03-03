SwimSwam Pulse: 88% Pick Cal Men To Win Pac-12s

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the men’s Pac-12 champs:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the 2020 Men’s Pac-12 title?



California – 88.0%

Stanford – 7.0%

Utah – 2.1%

Arizona State – 1.6%

Arizona – 0.8%

USC – 0.5%

88% are picking the Cal men to win their third-straight Pac-12 title – that’s one of the most overpowering results of our poll series predicting conference champs.

Cal won by 236 over Stanford last year, a few weeks before moving on to win the NCAA title in an upset of Texas. Without diving included, Cal leads the Swimulator projections by 259 points over Arizona, with Stanford back in fourth.

Stanford still got 7% of the votes, easily the most of the rest of the field. No one else even cracked double digits in total votes – Utah had 2.1% of the votes, with Arizona State besting Arizona in the renewed ‘battle of the suits’ from their contentious late-season dual meet.

