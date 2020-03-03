Race Videos: 2020 College Station Sectionals Including Stewart, Marinovich

2020 COLLEGE STATION SECTIONALS

Race videos are available for much of last weekend’s College Station Sectional, courtesy of The Real Splash Brothers on YouTube. You can find our nightly recaps above, and can find all race videos from the meet by following this link to YouTube.

Paragraphs below are from our nightly session recaps:

Men’s 200 IM – Sam Stewart‘s 1:57.76

Former Texas Longhorn Sam Stewart punctuated a successful weekend at the College Station Sectional Championships on Saturday with a 1:57.76 to win the men’s 200 IM. That knocks more than a second-and-a-half off his previous lifetime best of 1:59.45, done at Summer Nationals in 2018, and jumps him into 8th place in the world rankings this season.

Women’s 200 Breast – 13-Year-Old Hannah Marinovich Becomes Youngest Trials Qualifier

The most intriguing swim on the women’s side of the racing didn’t come from a winner. Texas A&M post-grad and Mexican national Esther Gonzalez won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:29.13. She just edged-out Clovis, California 13-year old Hannah Marinovich, who was 2nd in 2:29.15. That’s the fastest-ever time by an American 13-year old in the event.

That time also puts Marinovich well under the Olympic Trials standard of 2:33.29. Her previous best time was 2:33.93. Marinovich, who just turned 13 in the middle of last summer, is the new youngest qualifier for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. She’s just a few days younger than Erika Pelaez, who will also be only 13 when next year’s Olympic Trials roll around.

