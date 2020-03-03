OSU Commit Herczeg Posts 44.6 100 Free for Class A Record at Minnesota States

2020 MINNESOTA BOYS’ CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 27-29, 2020

Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Breck-Blake 342 St. Thomas Academy 232 Sartell- St. Stephen 218 Winona 210 Alexandria Area 167

The Breck-Blake boys took the Minnesota Class A State Championships title by over 100 points. Breck-Blake’s Charlie Crosby set the Class A Record in prelims of the 50 free. Crosby hit the mark in 20.31 before going on to win the final in 20.41. He set the 100 back Class A Record with a 47.65 in prelims, and won that event as well with a 48.51 in the final. He led off the team’s winning 200 medley relay (1:32.66) in a 22.60 back split.

Winona’s Grant Wolner won the 100 fly in 49.28, setting a new Class A Record. The former record, set by Monticello’s Paul Fair (49.35), had stood since 2012. Teammate Jack Herczeg took down the Class A Record in prelims of the 100 free. Herczeg, an Ohio State commit set it at a 44.62 and was just a hundredth slower to win the final. He also won the 200 free (1:40.29). His 1:40.12 in prelims was just a couple of tenths off the Class A Record.

Both were members of Winona’s Class A Record-setting 200 free relay (1:23.84). Herczeg led them off in 20.58, while Wolner split a 20.65 on the 3rd leg. They were joined by Alex Jorgenson (21.04) and Tanner Lozenski (21.57). Winona also won the 400 free relay (3:05.61) in a new Class A Record. Jorgenson put up a 47.22 to lead off, handing off to Lozenski (47.52). Wolner (46.32) and Herczeg (44.55) took on the back half.

Minnehaha Academy’s Andrew Karpenko was just off his own Class A Record in prelims of the 200 IM. He swam to a 1:48.36 in the heats, later repeating as champion in 1:48.92. Karpenko, a Swarthmore commit, lowered the Class A Record twice in the 100 breast. He won that race with a 54.22 in the final.

Inver Grover Heights’ Nico Losinski was also an individual champion, racing to a 4:43.61 in the 500 free.