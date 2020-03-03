2020 W. NCAAs: Missouri Senior Haley Hynes, #6 in the 100 Back, Out of NCAAs

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Missouri’s Haley Hynes, the 6th fastest 100 backstroker in the country this year, will not be competing at the 2020 NCAA Championships. This comes after Hynes scratched the event at the SEC Championships last month and was absent for the rest of the meet following that scratch. She would have been the 5th seed for NCAAs this season, as Michigan’s Maggie McNeil, the 3rd fastest woman in the 100 back this season, chose not to swim the event.

Hynes swam the 50 free, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay at SECs before scratching the remainder of the meet. SwimSwam has reached out to Missouri for comment, but has not yet received a statement.

Hynes, a senior, swam lifetime bests in the 50 free (22.04), 50 back (23.50), 100 back (50.70), 200 breast (2:17.27), and 100 fly (52.87) this season. Coming into the postseason, she was the fastest woman in the SEC in the 100 back. Her 50.70 at the Mizzou Invitational in November marked her first swim under 51.

She scored in the B final of the 100 back at NCAAs in both 2018 and 2019. She earned 5 honorable mention All-American accolades for her roles on the Missouri NCAA relays throughout her career. She was an individual finalist in the 50 free (7th) and 100 back (5th) at the 2019 SEC Championships.