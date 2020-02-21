Missouri’s Top Seed Haley Hynes Declares False Start in 100 Back on Day 4

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day 4 of the 2020 SEC Championships in Auburn, Alabama, the top seed for the women’s 100 back was absent. Missouri’s Haley Hines, who swam the 50 free on day 2, was a declared false start in both the 100 fly and 100 back. Hynes was the top seed in the 100 back today and the 12th seed in yesterday’s 100 fly. Last season, Hynes placed 5th in the 100 back. She’s not entered in any other individual events here.

On day 2, Hynes swam the 50 free, where she won the C final. She was the 7th place finisher in that event in 2019. Hynes also swam a 23.74 back split on the 200 medley relay that earned silver. She earned a bronze in the 200 free relay with a 22.07 on the 2nd leg.

Alabama’s Rhyan White has taken over as the fastest woman in the SEC this season. White tied the SEC Meet Record in prelims with a 50.53. That matches Gemma Spofforth’s mark from the 2009 SEC Championships.