Claire Adams In Just 2 NCAA Events Again As Texas Loads Up On 5-Relay Swimmers

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Texas senior Claire Adams will once again swim just two individual races at NCAAs, freeing her up to swim all five Longhorn relays.

Adams is one of three major Texas swimmers to enter just two individual races on the NCAA pre-selection psych sheets. The others are Julia Cook and Kelly Pash. Adams is less surprising, if only because she swam the same lineup last season: the 100 free and 100 back, plus all five relay events.

Adams was 10th in the 100 back (51.43) and 11th in the 100 free (47.91) as a junior, but probably did her best work on the relays. She split 1:43.8 on the 800 free relay (which placed 5th), 21.7 in freestyle on the 200 free relay (8th), 47.5 freestyle on the 400 medley relay (13th), 24.1 backstroke on the 200 medley relay (12th) and 47.8 leading off the 400 free relay (4th). Texas returns most of the legs of those relays, but Grace Ariola‘s absence from the NCAA pre-selection psych sheets (and her limited swimming at Big 12s) suggests she may not be available.

Adams will finish her career swimming just two individual events at NCAAs in all four seasons. As a freshman, she swam the 100 back and 200 back, plus four of the five relays. As a sophomore and junior, she swam 100 back and 100 free individually, plus all five relays. This year, she’s in line for that exact lineup again, with entries in the 100 back and 100 free.

You can see our story on the pre-selection psych sheets here.