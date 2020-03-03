Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kylee Alons Selects 100 Fly, No Backstroke At NCAA Championships

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State sophomore Kylee Alons has opted to enter the 100 butterfly at the upcoming Women’s NCAA Championships, along with the 50 and 100 freestyle, choosing to forgo any backstroke.

At February’s ACC Championships, Alons won the 50 free, placed second in the 100 free, and was third in the 100 back. Her time of 52.17 in the latter ranks 23rd in the country this season, while her 100 fly season-best of 52.16 has her in a tie for 28th in the nation and ranks 26th on the NCAA psych sheets.

The 20-year-old has a personal best time of 51.69 in the 100 fly, done at the 2019 ACC Championships. She followed that up by placing 19th at NCAAs in the event in 52.12. She also swam the 50 free (eighth) and 200 back (t-12th) as a freshman.

This season, she ranks ninth in the NCAA in both the 50 (21.63) and 100 free (47.73). The absence of Kate Douglass in the 50 at NCAAs makes Alons the eighth seed, while she remains ninth in the 100. Her 200 back time of 1:53.20 from the NC State Invite in November also puts her 26th this season.

