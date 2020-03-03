All-American Megan Byrnes Not Listed on 2020 NCAA Psych Sheets

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While Stanford is all over the recently released 2020 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving psych sheets, one important name from their distance group is not listed: senior Megan Byrnes.

A distance specialist, Byrnes was a solid contributor in her freshman and sophomore campaigns. As a freshman, she took third in the mile (15:50.87) and ninth in the 500 free (4:37.78). As a sophomore, she was fourth in the mile (15:43.68) and just missed out on scoring in the 500 free. Last year, she scored with a 16th-place finish in the mile (16:03.64) and was 24th in the 500 free.

This year, Byrnes has been 4:45.55 in the 500 free and 16:14.93 in the mile. She’s right on the bubble for NCAA qualification in the mile, sitting at 38th nationally before selections are made, though of course she isn’t listed on the psychs.

Stanford’s sole entry in the mile is sophomore Morgan Tankersley, who is seeded seventh with her 15:50.81 from Pac-12s, where she won the conference title. The Cardinal is tied with Virginia with 15 individual entries very likely to be invited.