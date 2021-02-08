Rikako Ikee Returns Message Of Strength To Injured Sarah Sjostrom

Good swimming karma is being spread around the world today, as Japan’s Rikako Ikee returned a message of hope to Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom.

It started at the 2019 FINA World Championships, when 100m butterfly gold medalist Maggie MacNeil of Canada, silver medalist Sjostrom and bronze medalist Emma McKeon of Australia paid a special tribute to Japanese butterfly queen Ikee.

While standing on the podium, the trio showed a sign of solidarity for Ikee, who was still in the hostopital at the time undergoing intensive treatments to battle leukemia. The women conveyed the message “Rikako, never give up, Ikee” with hearts on their hands in the touching moment of support.

Now that Sjostrom has broken her elbow and will undergo surgery early this week, Ikee returned the positivity vibes and message for a quick recovery, saying on her Instagram today,

“Never give up! Sarah!! She gave me the power.

It’s my turn to give it back to her.”

As we reported, Sjostrom slipped on the ice in her native Sweden, rendering the Olympic champion in a full arm cast and sling.

For Ikee’s part, the leukemia survivor was in the water racing this weekend, getting under the 25-second threshold in the women’s 50m free for the first time since her return (24.91). She took silver in the event at the Japan Open, making her first podium of her inspirational comeback.