Women’s 100 Fly Medalists Show Sign Of Solidarity For Rikako Ikee

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 100m fly saw Canada’s Maggie MacNeil roar to the wall ahead of favorite and reigning World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in one of the most thrilling races of these World Championships.

After turning fifth at the 50m wall in 26.77, MacNeil stormed home in 29.06 to run down Sjostrom and win in 55.83. That registers as a new Canadian, Commonwealth and Americas Record, as well as marks the 2nd fastest time in history.

Sjostrom touched in 56.22, while Australian Olympian Emma McKeon rounded out the podium, taking bronze in a time of 56.61. You can read more about the race here.

While in the medalist’s parade, however, the trio representing different nations showed a sign of solidarity for ailing Rikako Ikee of Japan. The 19-year-old Olympic finalist in this event is currently battling leukemia, having revealed her diagnosis this past February.

The Pan Pacs multi-medalist and 2018 Asian Games MVP has been updating fans via her website. On June 5th, she was able to exit the hospital for a short visit with her family. The teenage national record holder stated, “Treatment is ongoing, and there are days I don’t feel so well. On those days, I just wait for time to pass and somehow manage to survive. I stay motivated by setting a post-discharge goal for myself.”

In the photo below, Sjostrom, MacNeil and McKeon hold up the message, “Rikako, neer give up, Ikee” with hearts.

In a moving gesture the medallists of the Women's 100m Butterfly send a message of support to Japenese swimmer Rikako Ikee – Never give up ❤️ #Gwangju19 #WorldChamps pic.twitter.com/NkIsecDqR6 — Australian Swim Team (@DolphinsAUS) July 22, 2019

Tying this to the overall Australian performances so far at these World Championships, the nation of Australia is still holding fast as the #2 nation in the overall medal swimming table in Gwangju. Australia was #1 after night 1, thanks to Ariarne Titmus’ gold in the 400m free, but America’s Caeleb Dressel took the men’s 50m fly title tonight to bring the stars n’ stripes’ gold total to 2 now.

New Zealand and any other Oceanic nations are still seeking their first finalists here in Gwangju.

Overall Swimming Medal Table Through Day 2: