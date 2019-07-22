Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ASIA: Ye Shiwen Cements Comeback with 200 IM Silver

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After sweeping the IM events at the 2012 London Olympics, Chinese swimming star Ye Shiwen‘s career saw a steep decline into 2016. Tonight at the 2019 FINA World Championships, Ye cemented her comeback with her performance in the 200 IM.

Swimming fans saw a glimpse of Ye returning to top form as she swam a lifetime best in the 200 breast this year, which, at the time, made her the fastest woman in the world for 2019. Ye earned 3 event titles at the 2019 Chinese Nationals, including the 200 breast and both IMs. She also shined at the Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions, where she won the 200 fly.

Tonight Ye proved that her upward trend in performance was not an anomaly, as she earned a silver medal in the 200 IM. It was the first time she’d won a major international medal since 2012, and the first Worlds medal she’s earned in the 200 IM since she won the event in 2011.

Ye has spoken about her struggles with doubt. She was just 16 when she broke the World Record in the 400 IM, and at one point considered retiring after Rio when she failed to final in the IM events. Since London, Ye had dealt with depression, weight gain, insomnia, and an ankle injury. She took a year away from the pool after Rio, focusing on her studies, but decided to return to swimming.

Back in 2018, Ye told China Daily, “To accept the fact that I am far from the world’s best is the first step to start catching up with the best.” After tonight’s performance, it’s safe to say she’s caught back up to the best swimmers in the world.

China’s Yan Zibei was also a medalist tonight. He broke his own Asian Record when he took bronze in the 100 breast with a 58.63. Xu Jiayu, also of China, stood out with a Championship Record of 52.17 in the 100 back semifinals.

ASIA MEDAL TABLE – DAY 2:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 1 1 1 3

ASIAN RECORDS BROKEN:

  • Men’s 100 Breast: Asian Record, Yan Zibei, 58.63
  • Men’s 100 Breast: Chinese Record, Yan Zibei, 58.63
  • Men’s 100 Back: Championship Record, Xu Jiayu, 52.17

Lane 8

She’s one to watch for the other races she’s in.

Vote Up7-3Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Texas Tap Water

Ye Shiwen has had as much adversity as Missy Franklin if not more (changing of body shape leading to slower times, injuries)

Even in London, while the world media adored Missy, they crucified the one year younger Ye Shiwen. Any other 15 yo girl would have crumbled under such pressure.

Vote Up23-1Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Heyitsme

More for sure

Vote Up9-2Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Taa

She must love swimming to stay with it this long. Would love to hear her tell her story.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago

