Reservations Open For 2023-24 Orange Bowl Swim Classic

Courtesy of Orange Bowl, a SwimSwam partner.

The Jacobs Aquatic Center (JAC) in Key Largo, FL is taking reservations for the 2023-2024 Orange Bowl Swim Classic and Winter Training. The Orange Bowl Swim Classic takes place on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 in beautiful, sunny Key Largo, Florida. For winter training, we accept reservations starting in December and ending in February. Our calendar always fills up fast with reservations, so be sure to contact us ASAP if you’re interested in either the Orange Bowl Swim Classic and/or Winter Training!

What is the Orange Bowl Swim Classic?

The collaboration between the Orange Bowl Committee and Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo began in 2004 whn 15 college and university swim teams participated in the first Orange Bowl Swim Classic & Winter Training. The Orange Bowl Swim Classic is a swim meet hosted annually on January 3rd every year at the Jacobs Aquatic Center. This year marks the 20th annual event. The Orange Bowl Swim Classic and Winter Training is proud to be one of the 13 sanctioned Orange Bowl Events. For over 85 years, the primary mission of the Orange Bowl Committee has been to bring tourism to South Florida through annual events, and maintain a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach.

More Specifics on the Orange Bowl Meet

The Orange Bowl meet is set up with a “sprint” style meet structure. We offer 50, 100, 200’s of every stroke — including the 200IM. The timeline of our meet is NEVER more than 2 hours from start to finish! During this meet, we host 6 to 8 teams from all three NCAA division levels. After the meet, we provide a post-meet meal for all teams participating as well.

The best part about if you choose to do some of your winter training down in the keys at the Jacobs Aquatic Center- participation in the Orange Bowl meet is FREE! We know how important it is that teams have the ability to race in January, so it’s always been a huge asset to our visiting teams to have a meet available for them during their stay!

What’s to do in Key Largo?

Besides amazing weather – there are snorkeling and diving excursions; paddle board and kayak adventures in the mangroves; eco boat tours, wildlife refuge centers, and museums; and dolphin encounters. All this with plenty of opportunities to soak up ‘island life’. Key Largo is considered a world-class destination for scuba diving, snorkeling, paddle boarding, kayaking a well as other outdoor activities. Key Largo warm temperatures, beautiful sky, and infamous sunrises and sunsets offers its own outdoor playground. The community has always welcomed teams training in Key Largo, and will once again be hospitable to teams visiting the island. Your family and friends will be very jealous of the tan you’ll receive being down training in the keys this year!

More about the Facility

The Orange Bowl Swim Classic will take place at the Jacobs Aquatic Center (JAC) in warm, sunny Key Largo, FL. The JAC is a premier facility which includes a 25-Meter Myrtha, 8 Lane competition pool; a dive well with 2x one meter boards, and 1x three meter board, along with a dry area and dry board. Attached to the facility is a 14-acre multi-use park option for dryland training. The JAC is conveniently located with proximity to many lodging and restaurant options, making the commute a short walk or ride.

Secure YOUR Reservation

To secure your reservation for Winter Training, the Orange Bowl Swim Classic, and/or for any questions, please email [email protected] or call our reservations coordinator at All Sports International at 1-800-497-8948! For All Sports International, be sure to tell them you’re interested in our Key Largo Training Location!