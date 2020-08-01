Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Race Video: Yang Junxuan’s 1:55.53 200 Free Victory At Chinese Test Meet

SUMMER TEST COMPETITION (CHN)

  • Wednesday, July 29th – Friday, July 31st
  • Shandong Province, China
  • 50m (LCM)
  • Results via Chinese app

The Chinese national team’s Summer Test Competition wrapped up in Shandong Province where several key elite athletes threw down some head-turning performances. The Chinese Nationals meet is set to take place later this month, which means these speedy outings may just be a preview of what’s to come from the likes of Yang Junxuan.

18-year-old Yang brought the heat in the women’s 200m free, stopping the clock in a result 0f 1:55.53. That result obliterated the 1:57.48 Yang put up for silver at the 2018 Asian Games and falls just outside the .10 outside of the 1:55.43 she produced for 5th place at last year’s World Championships. That time rendered her as the World Junior record holder.

Yang is also China’s newly-minted national record holder in this 200m free event after having registered a monster 1:54.98 in January at the FINA Champions Series. That time made Yang the first Chinese woman to ever dip under the 1:55 barrier. She is no longer eligible to lower the WJR, however, as she is now 18.

1
Dee

Really impressive; Such natural feel for the water.

48 minutes ago

