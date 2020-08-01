Race Video: Yang Junxuan’s 1:55.53 200 Free Victory At Chinese Test Meet

SUMMER TEST COMPETITION (CHN)

Wednesday, July 29th – Friday, July 31st

Shandong Province, China

50m (LCM)

Results via Chinese app

The Chinese national team’s Summer Test Competition wrapped up in Shandong Province where several key elite athletes threw down some head-turning performances. The Chinese Nationals meet is set to take place later this month, which means these speedy outings may just be a preview of what’s to come from the likes of Yang Junxuan.

18-year-old Yang brought the heat in the women’s 200m free, stopping the clock in a result 0f 1:55.53. That result obliterated the 1:57.48 Yang put up for silver at the 2018 Asian Games and falls just outside the .10 outside of the 1:55.43 she produced for 5th place at last year’s World Championships. That time rendered her as the World Junior record holder.

Yang is also China’s newly-minted national record holder in this 200m free event after having registered a monster 1:54.98 in January at the FINA Champions Series. That time made Yang the first Chinese woman to ever dip under the 1:55 barrier. She is no longer eligible to lower the WJR, however, as she is now 18.