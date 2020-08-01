Watch Sun Jiajun Become China’s 3rd Fastest 100 Breast Swimmer Ever

SUMMER TEST COMPETITION (CHN)

Wednesday, July 29th – Friday, July 31st

Shandong Province, China

50m (LCM)

Results via Chinese app

The Chinese national team’s summer test competition wrapped up this week in Shandong Province, but not before several elite participants made their presence known in a big way.

In the men’s 100m breast, it was Sun Jiajun came out on top, touching in 59.53 for the only time under the minute barrier. Opening in 27.57 and closing in 31.96, the 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medalist edged out Asian record holder Yan Zibei.

Yan wound up registering at a time of 1:00.68 for silver, with Zhang Ruixuan rounding out the top 3 in 1:01.49.

For 19-year-old Sun, this performance checked-in unofficially as his first venture ever under the 1:00 threshold. In Buenos Aires at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Sun put up a time of 1:00.59 for gold.

The aforementioned Yan owns the Chinese national record, as well as the Asian continental record, with the 58.63 posted at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. That outing rendered Yan as the bronze medalist there in Gwangju, Korea.

Missing the final at Worlds was teammate Wang Lizhuo, who put up a time of 59.79 to place 15th, although that still made Wang the 2nd fastest Chinese performer all-time. As such, with his 59.53, Sun’s unofficial time at this test meet makes him China’s 3rd quickest performer ever, while simultaneously becoming his nation’s 3rd swimmer to hit a sub-minute mark.

You can watch Sun’s race video here.