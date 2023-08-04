Quinn Cynor Hits 200 Free Olympic Trials Cut At Illinois Senior Championships (1:49.65)

Illinois Senior Championships

July 27-30, 2023

FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 IL LC Senior Championships”

The Illinois Long Course Senior Championships were held last weekend in Westmont, Illinois. FMC Aquatic Club dominated the team standings, as they totaled 1689.5 points to top the runner-up team by an 879-point margin.

Team Scores – Combined:

FMC Aquatic Club – 1689.5 St. Charles Swim Team – 810 Reach Aquatics Swim Club – 708 Hinsdale Swim Club – 466 Palatine Park District – 387

Quinn Cynor from Reach Aquatics picked up his first 2024 Olympic Trials cut in the 200 freestyle. Cynor stopped the clock at 1:49.65, which took him under his previous best time by nearly a second and a half. Cynor was also the only athlete to break 4:00 in the 400 freestyle, as he recorded a 3:59.52 to top the field by almost nine seconds. His best time in the event stands at 3:58.91 from this past July. Cynor competes for Wyoming collegiately and will be a junior this fall.

FMC’s Piper Wood Prince and St. Charles’ Isabelle Beu won three events each on the women’s side. Prince, a Harvard commit, swept the distance freestyle races. She came closest to hitting a personal best in the 400 free, where she posted a 4:22.80 to come within a second and half of a best time. She opened her meet with a victory in the 800 free (9:00.78) and closed with a win in the 1500 (17:21.88).

Beu, 16, won both IM events and the 100 breaststroke. She dropped a second and a half in the 100 breast to record a 1:12.40, beating runner-up Maggie Papanicholas by just two tenths of a second (1:12.60). Beu went on to knock over three seconds off in the 200 IM (2:20.07) and almost four seconds in the 400 IM (4:57.32), winning both by at least a second.

Calvin Groenewold won the breaststroke events on the men’s side. Groenewold shaved off a few hundredths from his personal best in the 100 breast to post a 1:03.37 in prelims of the event. He was slightly slower in finals with a 1:03.72, but still won the event by over two seconds. In the 200 breast, Groenewold clocked a 2:19.71 to break the 2:20-barrier for the first time. His swim also marked his first improvement in the event since this meet in 2021.

Alec Filipovic from St. Charles collected three individual victories on the men’s side. Highlighting his weekend was the 100 backstroke, where he dropped a tenth to post a new best time of 56.24. The Texas recruit also won the 100 fly and 200 fly, logging times of 54.44 and 2:03.92, respectively.

Fellow Texas recruit Angie Coe from the Champaign County YMCA neared her best time en route to winning the 100 fly. Coe posted a 1:01.64, which is just three-tenths off her personal best from last August. She also posted season best times in the 200 IM (2:20.37) and 50 freestyle (26.77).