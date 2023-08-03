2023 Para Worlds Day 4: Ukraine Adds 5 Golds and Breaks 3 WR in the Process

2023 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth evening of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships saw five world records fall, with three being collected by Ukraine and the other two falling to China.

The second to last event of the evening, the mixed 4×100 Medley Relay, saw the team of Anna Stetsenko, Kateryna Tkachuk, Oleksii Virchenko, and Oleksii Fedyna combine to win in a time of 4:25.78 to take out the IPC mark of 4:33.08 set by Brazil last year. Virchenko also swam to a bronze medal in the men’s 100 backstroke S13.

Spain and Brazil, the silver and bronze medalists, had the early lead, but Ukraine surged ahead on the back half using both of their male swimmers in the fly and free legs.

Breaking the other world records for Ukraine were Danylo Chufarov and Anton Kol. Chufarov won his gold medal in the men’s 200 IM SM11 with a time of 2:18.16. Taking 2nd in the race was the recently former world record holder Rogier Dorsman. The Dutch swimmer held the record (2:18.47) from April of 2022 but could not replicate that time, finishing second in the field with a time of 2:20.79.

Breaking the men’s 200 freestyle S1 world record in a time of 4:57.31 was Kol. The previous record of 4:57.79 was set by Itzhak Mamistvalov and had been on the books since April 2012.

The other world records broken this evening were the women’s 200 IM SM11 and the men’s 200 IM SM5. In the women’s 200 IM SM11, China’s Ma Jia swam a time of 2:40.10 to break her own world set at the 2021 Paralympics. Ma used a strong breaststroke split to pass her compatriot Cai Liwen and never relinquished the lead.

In the men’s 200 IM SM5, Guo Jincheng lead a 1-3 finish for China, with Spain’s Antoni Ponce Bertran taking the silver. Guo’s time of 2:46.55 took out Ponce Bertran’s record of 2:48.02 set in Castellon, Spain, in December of 2020 and represnts Guo’s second WR of the week.

World Records were not the only records to fall on evening 4, however. Talisson Henrique Glock of Brazil broke the championship record in the men’s 400 free S6 by over two seconds. Italy’s Antonio Fantin took silver in this race in a time of 4:56.30

In the prelims, Australia’s Alexa Leary equaled the championship record of 1:00.20 in the women’s 100 free S9. She still claimed gold at night but was just a little off that winning in 1:00.24.

American Noah Jaffe claimed the sole gold medal for his nation this evening in the men’s 100 free S8. His time of 59.15 set a new Americas Record, getting well under his own record of 59.74. In a tight race for the lead in the total medal’s column China’s Xu Haijiao earned silver in 59.61 and Brazil’s Gabriel Cristiano Silva de Souza took bronze in 59.78.

Last night Mexico’s Jesus Alberto and Juan Jose Gutierrez Bermudez won silver and bronze in the men’s 200 IM SM6. The brothers placed ahead of their eldest brother Raul, who finished 6th in that final. Tonight Raul joined his brother in winning a medal by placing 3rd in the men’s 400 free S6.

Medal Table Through Day 4

Gold Silver Bronze Total China 14 13 8 35 Italy 14 7 2 23 Brazil 10 8 10 28 Ukraine 9 10 7 26 Great Britain 10 5 7 22 Canada 6 2 2 10 Australia 5 6 7 18 Germany 4 5 4 13 Netherlands 4 5 1 10 United States 3 4 7 14 Hungary 3 1 0 4 South Africa 2 1 1 4 Israel 2 0 2 4 Spain 1 9 8 18 Mexico 1 4 4 9 Japan 1 3 4 8 France 2 2 2 6 Poland 1 2 2 5 Azerbaijan 1 1 2 4 New Zealand 1 1 1 3 Colombia 1 1 0 2 Ireland 1 1 0 2 Republic of Korea 1 1 0 2 Cyprus 1 0 1 2 Greece 1 0 0 1 Singapore 1 0 0 1 Argentina 0 1 4 5 Chile 0 1 1 2 Croatia 0 1 0 1 Kazakhstan 0 1 0 1 Uzbekistan 0 1 0 1 Switzerland 0 0 2 2 Turkiye 0 0 2 2 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 Denmark 0 0 1 1

ALL DAY 4 MEDALISTS

Men’s 400m Freestyle S6

Gold: Talisson Glock (BRA) – 4:52.42 * Championship Record

Silver: Antonio Fantin (ITA) – 4:56.30

Bronze: Raul Bermudez (MEX) – 5:23.46

Women’s 400 Freestyle S6

Gold: Jiang Yuyan (CHN) – 5:14.01

Silver: Maisie Summers-Newton (GBR) – 5:19.00

Bronze: Nora Meister (SUI) – 5:19.69

Men’s 200m IM SM11

Women’s 200m IM SM11

Men’s 100 Breast SB12

Gold: Vali Israfilov (AZE) – 1:07.08

Silver: Oleksii Fedyna (UKR) – 1:08.35

Bronze: Alex Villarejo Martin (ESP) – 1:11.09

Women’s 100 Breast SB12

Gold: Elena Krawzow (GER) – 1:13.13 * Championship Record

Silver: Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago (BRA) – 1:14.87

Bronze: Alani Ferreira (RSA) – 1:22.44 * African Record

Men’s 100 Backstroke S13

Gold: Thomas Van Wanrooij (NED) – 59.60

Silver: Enrique Jose Alhambra Mollar (ESP) – 1:00.48

Bronze: Oleksii Virchenko (UKR) – 1:01.17

Women’s 100 Backstroke S13

Gold: Roisin Ni Riain (IRL) – 1:06.62

Silver: Carlotta Gilli (ITA) – 1:06.71

Bronze: Katja Dedekind (AUS) – 1:06.98

Men’s 100 Freestyle S8

Women’s 100 Freestyle S8

Gold: Cecilia Kethlen Jeronimo De Araujo (BRA) – 1:05.69

Silver: Xenia Francesca Palazzo (ITA) – 1:06.19

Bronze: Alice Tai (GBR) – 1:06.68

Men’s 50 Backstroke S3

Gold: Denys Ostapchenko (UKR) – 45.95

Silver: Daniel Ferrer Robles (ESP) – 48.70

Bronze: Vincenzo Boni (ITA) – 48.95

Women’s 50 Backstroke S3

Gold: Ellie Challis (GBR) – 54.90

Silver: Edenia Nogueira Garcia (BRA) – 1:01.38

Bronze: Susana Schnarndorf (BRA) – 1:01.81

Men’s 50 Backstroke S4

Gold: Cameron Lewis (NZL) – 42.67

Silver: Angel De Jesus Camacho Ramirez (MEX) – 43.17

Bronze: Arnost Petracek (CZE) – 43:54

Women’s 50 Backstroke S4

Gold: Kat Swanepoel (RSA) – 47.98

Silver: Tanja Scholz (GER) – 50.43

Bronze: Gina Boettcher (GER) – 52.24

Men’s 200 Freestyle S1

Gold: Anton Kol (UKR) – 4:57.31 * World Record

Silver: Francesco Bettella (ITA) – 5:16.14

Bronze: Iyad Shalabi (ISR) – 5:16.81

Men’s 200 Freestyle S2

Gold: Gabriel Geraldo Dos Santos Araujo (BRA) – 4:01.51

Silver: Jacek Czech (POL) – 4:22.96

Bronze: Alberto Caroly Abarza Diaz (CHI) – 4:31.55

Men’s 200 IM SM5

Gold: Guo Jincheng (CHN) – 2:46.55 * World Record

Silver: Antoni Ponce Bertran (ESP) – 2:50.25

Bronze: Wang Lichao (CHN) – 2:50.75

Women’s 200 IM SM5

Gold: He Shenggao (CHN) – 3:20.76

Silver: Cheng Jiao (CHN) – 3:29.14

Bronze: Lu Dong (CHN) – 3:30.65

Men’s 100 Backstroke S7

Gold: Andrii Trusov (UKR) – 1:09.37

Silver: Yurii Shenhur (UKR) – 1:10.67

Bronze: Federico Bicelli (ITA) – 1:12.08

Women’s 100 Backstroke S7

Gold: Danielle Dorris (CAN) – 1:22.02

Silver: Julia Gaffney (USA) – 1:22.26

Bronze: Veronika Korzhova (UKR) – 1:23.52

Men’s 100 Freestyle S9

Gold: Simone Barlaam (ITA) – 52.28

Silver: Ugo Didier (FRA) – 55.20

Bronze: Matte Braunschweig (GER) – 56.56

Women’s 100 Freestyle S9

Gold: Alexy Leary (AUS) – 1:00.24

Silver: Mariana Ribeiro (BRA) – 1:02.57

Bronze: Sarai Gascon (ESP) – 1:03.50

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay 49pts

Gold: Ukraine – 4:25.78 *World Record

Silver: Spain – 4:28.10

Bronze: Brazil – 4:28.63 *Americas Record

Mixed 4×100 Freestyle Relay S14